Debra Rae Tillery, 58, of Bald Knob passed away Saturday, March 6, at her home. She was born July 23, 1962, in Holland, Mich., to the late Charles and Katherine (Ver Duin) Lyons.
Debra was a kind, loving person. She was a hard worker and loved helping people. Debra enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and back roading. She cherished her family and treasured her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.
Left to cherish, her memory are her children: three sons, Jimmy Edwards Jr. (Angela Schmitt), Kyle Edwards (Michelle) and Adam Edwards (Chay); five daughters, Stacy Pauls (Ryan), Chelsey Edwards (Aaron Royer) Rebecca Ward (Branson), Amber Tillery (John Corbit) and Laressa Wingo (Christopher); two stepdaughters, Tosha Locius and Terra; and one stepson, Travis; three sisters, Mary Fuerst, Joann Bloomfield and Jan Dalman; former boyfriend and the one who helped raise the kids, Shannon Oden (Sheila); current boyfriend, Rick Cummins; and 32 grandchildren.
Debra was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Katherine Lyons.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, at Searcy McEuen Funeral Home. There are no other services scheduled. All cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Searcy McEuen Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left at www.SearcyMcEuen FuneralHome.com.
