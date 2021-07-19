Deborah Marks Moore, 66, of Griffithville, Ark., died July 18, 2021. Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, July 23, at Dogwood Cemetery, Griffithville, Ark.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- History awaits: Bucks try to focus with championship chance
- Unity Health sticking with CommUnity of Caring for 25th anniversary of outreach event
- Blue Origin brings space tourism to tiny Texas town
- Size of Oregon wildfire underscores vastness of the US West
- Capitol rioter who breached Senate gets 8 months for felony
- Biden: 'Killing people' remark was call for big tech to act
- SEC Media Dayts: Sankey joins call for change in college athletics oversight
- Bald Knob HS to play volleyball this season
Most Popular
Articles
- Batesville woman, minor passenger die in two-vehicle accident Friday just north of Bald Knob
- New Riverview AD is alum of the school
- Charges dropped against Searcy 34-year-old in reported aggravated assault because victim can't be located
- Privacy, costs concerns with leaving body cams on, Searcy police chief says
- Riverview hires two girls basketball coaches
- Conway 46-year-old sentenced 12 years in White County for false imprisonment, tampering with evidence
- Day-care owner wants Searcy Swim Center to be first-come, first-served, criminally trespassed for confrontation
- $100 reward being offered for information leading to arrest of person who smashed glass door at Bald Knob City Hall
- Rose Bud mayor breaks tie as council adds fourth woman over member's son
- Back-to-school COVID-19 guidance for districts from state expected next week
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.