Dean D. Altemus, 88, of Searcy, formerly of Velvet Ridge, died Thursday.
Survivors: wife of 62 years, Geraldine (Feagin) Altemus; son, Jeff Altemus (Marci); daughter, Cindy Lazar (Jeff); grandchildren, Michael Altemus, Allison Welch (Spencer) and Alex Lazar, M.D.; brothers, Joel Altemus and Bill Altemus; and sister, Shirley Altemus.
Graveside: Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, 2 p.m., Bethlehem Cemetery in Denmark. Full military honors will be rendered. Arrangements are entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Bald Knob-Judsonia.
