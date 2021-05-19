David William Miller, age 67, passed away on Jan. 26, 2021, in Amarillo, Texas. David was born May 28, 1953, in San Antonio, Texas. He graduated from Sherman High School in 1972 and entered the Air Force. He settled in Houston, Texas, where he worked for Jerry Higgins and later moved to Dumas, Texas, where he worked with David Price. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree and his Master’s Degree and retired in 2020 from Valero/Onpoint after a combined 21 years as their Lead Turnaround Scheduler.
He married the love of his life, Bonnie, on June 1, 1997, and with Bonnie, David gained the family he always longed for. He is survived by his four children, Anthony White and wife Sujin, Sarah O’Donnell-Berry and husband Brandon, Mikey White and Kenneth Spencer; his sister, Donna Gist, and husband Gary; his brother, Kevin Miller; nieces, Jenna Russell and Katy Miller; and nephew, Thomas Fountain. He was the proud papa to eight grandchildren: Haley, Brandon, Dakota, Ethan, Cole, Lydia, Gillian and Madison, who will all miss him dearly.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Betty Miller; his sister, Diane Pritchett; his wife, Bonnie; and his son-in-law, Justin O’Donnell.
His family is forever grateful to the friends that made sure he did not leave this world alone. He was a true Texan and loved nothing more than a good steak and being with family. He will be remembered for his big heart and being the coolest dad and papa a kid could ask for.
The world will forever mourn the death of the real-life SUPERPAPA.
