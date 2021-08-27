David Reynolds, formerly of Pangburn, passed away in Savannah, Ga., on Aug. 18, 2021. Services were held on Aug. 27, 2021. Online guestbook: rollerdanielfuneralhomes.com/searcy.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Eviction ban's end will allow pandemic lockouts to resume
- SHS golf teams busy with two matches
- Lions, Lady Lions sweep Beebe in tennis
- Football coverage to be in Tuesday's edition
- Lady Lions come up short against Nettleton
- Migrant children spend weeks at US shelters as more arrive
- California looking to pay drug addicts to stay sober
- 100,000 more COVID deaths projected unless US changes its ways
Most Popular
Articles
- Petition started to change Searcy School District's dress code
- Six school districts in county on Department of Health COVID-19 list
- White County judge looks at 'getting toes wet' by looking into possibility of county animal shelter
- Beebe keeps vicious animal ordinance after Mount Vernon couple talks about 9-year-old son being killed last year by pit bulls
- 93 in quarantine for Riverview; majority from 'community exposure,' superintendent says
- Searcy 19-year-old sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to 30 counts of child porn
- Minority increases in census causing five school districts in county to rezone board positions
- Daughter of murdered Romance man reacts to plea deals, says killer should have gotten life in prison
- Last fugitive from Operation Central Sweep reportedly found dead in north central Omaha
- Reducing 911 centers in county to one to be recommended by state board
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.