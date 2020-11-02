David Murl Day, 66, of Flippin and Searcy, born Dec 29, 1953, died Oct. 16, 2020. David is survived by his wife, Terri Day; children, Toby Tyler [Heather], Angela Griffith [Luke], Bill Tyler [Sherrie], Amanda Mooney and David Day and stepsons, Brad Grogan [Mandy] and Chris Grogan [Kimberly]; his sisters, Rita Nicholas and Ida Ryder; a brother, Jim Day; and multiple grandchildren and a new great-granddaughter, nieces and nephews.
Cremation arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home. www.smithfamily cares.com
