Darrell W. Powell, 65, died unexpectedly July 17, 2021, at home. He was born Feb. 21, 1956, in Nashville, Tenn. He enlisted in the Navy in 1976 and served for four years as a Radioman. He was discharged as Petty Officer 2nd Class at his last duty station in Mayport, Fla., the USS Yosemite AD-19.
He graduated from the University of North Florida (UNF), with a BA in Criminology in 1982. Darrell’s vision was always to be in law enforcement and he immediately took a position with the Jacksonville Department of Corrections while waiting for entrance into the Police Academy. Upon graduation from the Academy, Darrell served as a car patrolman for several years before beginning his dream job as a motorcycle patrolman (Motors). He faithfully served the City of Jacksonville for 23 years in some of the most difficult parts of town. He was medically discharged in 2007 after being injured while on duty.
Darrell found the love of his life at church and married Sherry Lee Ford on July 18, 1981. Darrell passed the day before their 40th anniversary. Beside Sherry, his love for sons, Bradford and Clay, was unmatched. When not serving the city, his time was spent with the boys and all of their cousins doing stuff that was never shared with Mom. Darrell was a faithful and active member of the Oceanside Church of Christ and moved his fellowship to Highway Church of Christ when the family moved to Searcy.
Darrell will leave behind Sherry and Brad, who live in Searcy, Ark.; and Clay, with his wife Brooklyn and daughter Adeline, who live at Fort Benning, Ga., where Clay, a staff sergeant, was recently posted.
Memorial services are being held at the Highway Church of Christ in Judsonia, Ark., on Sunday Aug. 1, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe page has been established to help fund some enormous changes to help Sherry and Brad. Brad was born with spina bifida and is completely wheelchair-bound. Darrell did all the heavy lifting and home and vehicle modifications will be needed.
www.gofundme.com/f/darrell-powell-family-me morial-fund
Darrell Powell was many things to many people. So many of his heroics as a police officer will never be known. But his love of God, church, his wife, sons and extended family was evident in his daily life. Taken too soon, but is in a better place waiting for us to join him. We love and miss you, Darrell.
