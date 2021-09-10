Danny Paul Dunaway died May 21, 2021, near Oklahoma City, Okla., after a short illness with colon cancer. He was born Oct. 22, 1955, to Robert O. Dunaway and Bettye Roth Dunaway, who preceded him in death. He was a 1973 graduate of Judsonia High School. He was a resident of Keyes, Okla., prior to his illness.
He is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Dunaway, and granddaughter, Ari Dunway, of San Angelo, Texas. In early adult years, preceded in death by his wife, Terry Dunaway. Also survived by his brothers, R.L. (Deborah) Dunaway and Randy Dunaway; his nieces, Tonya (Shane) Rider of Pangburn, Ark., and Summer J. Dunaway of Heber Springs, Ark.; and numerous cousins and aunts from his mother’s family.
He was a retired truck driver and worked in the oilfields of West Texas in early adult life. He rests in peace at Evergreen Cemetery in Judsonia, Ark., after a private ceremony was held.
