Danny Isom, 61, passed from this life on Aug. 14, 2021. He was dearly loved by all who knew him. Danny was raised by Allan and Carole Isom of Searcy. He was married to Debbie, and owned Isom’s Appliance Repair. He loved his family and telling others about Jesus Christ. www.powellfuneralhome.net
