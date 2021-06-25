Daniel West Mallett, age 67 of Carlisle, Ark., peacefully passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021. He was born on Sept. 30, 1953, to Morse and Lula Mallett in Emporia, Kan. He graduated from Searcy High School and then Arkansas Tech University, where he lettered in baseball. He went on to get his Master's in Physical Education from Arkansas State University. He began his football coaching career in Earle, Ark., where he met the love of his life, Teresa. They married on Nov. 4, 1978. His coaching career then took his family across the state of Arkansas and a brief time in Texas.
He had an enormous impact on so many young men. When he wasn't on the football field, he was with his family. He truly was a family man and loved time spent with his seven grandchildren.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents, Morse and Lula Mallett. He is survived by his wife, Teresa Mallett; oldest son, Beau Mallett and wife, Brittani, from Jonesboro; daughter, Brooke Hauk and husband, Jay, of Carlisle; youngest son, Blane Mallett and wife, Amy, from Lake Village; seven grandchildren, Barrett and Brandt Mallett, Baylor, Gracen and Greer Hauk and Mia and Molly Mallett; siblings, Tent Mallett (Kay), Jeannine Jolly (Ronnie), Jim Mallett (Debbie) and Mark Mallett (Jean), as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
The family is forever grateful to Danny's caregivers, Ms. Bea and Jodie Crepple. We would also like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Unity Health in Searcy and Baptist Hospice for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Carlisle First United Methodist Church Food Pantry, P.O. Box 417, Carlisle, AR 72024.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church in Carlisle. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Malletown Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Westbrook Funeral Home of Hazen.
