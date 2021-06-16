Daniel Boyce, 53, of Bald Knob died Friday. Services: Friday, June 18, at 9 a.m., Shady Grove Cemetery. Powell Funeral Home, Bald Knob-Judsonia.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Center on the Square returning this weekend with outdoor production
- Mayor gives final details of Rose Bud's Summerfest, which opens Thursday night
- Arkansas to submit new Medicaid expansion plan next month
- More evidence suggests COVID-19 was in US by Christmas 2019
- Senate approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
- US COVID-19 deaths hit 600,000, equal to yearly cancer toll
- Record rise in US wholesale prices over the past year
- Military defends Jan. 6 response as House steps up probes
Most Popular
Articles
- Fourth of July celebration 'largest event Beats and Eats has ever thrown'
- Homefest returning in Bald Knob on June 25-26, needed after 'long year'
- Riverview hires Harrison DC to be new football coach
- Searcy City Council to consider authorizing application for outdoor recreation grant
- Cabot junior high coach hired to lead Lady Ramblers
- Bald Knob couple says 'terrorizing' dog situation improving in neighborhood
- Reeves named second Harding softball coach
- Searcy industries ID'd hiring problem two years ago, chamber president says
- Razorbacks fans, Arkansas adopts baseball team from New Jersey
- Main Street Searcy to use grant funding to add trash cans, benches downtown
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.