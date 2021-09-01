Dale Wortham, 83, of Pangburn, Ark., entered his Lord’s care on Aug. 26, 2021. Dale was born Oct. 29, 1937, in Joy, Ark., to the late Orbra and Bertha (Oguinn) Wortham.
Dale was a loving husband and caregiver to both his wives. He stayed with them through all the good and bad times until both of their passings. He was a cherished father and grandfather known as “Papa Dale.” Dale embodied all the characteristics of a true Christian man. He was a very hard worker. He had a contagious smile and laugh. Dale lived his life to the fullest. Dale leaves behind a host of family and friends. His smiling face and loving spirit will be missed by all who knew him.
Left to cherish his memory are two sons, Vince Rowell (Audray) and Robert Covington (Rita); three daughters, Marlene Peets, Debbie Covington and Lisa Yarbrough; three brothers, Achle Wortham of Searcy, Danny Wortham of Hickory Flat and Curtis Wortham (Cindy) of McRae; three sisters, Pat Williams of Quitman, Dolly Dimple Powell of Morrilton and Irene Terry (James) of Searcy; seven grandsons, Dwayne Thompson, David Thompson, Jason Rowell, Colby Yarbrough (Rikki), Colton Yarbrough, Chase Yarbrough and Lane Covington; two granddaughters, Dana Spidel and Ashley Gay (Glen); 12 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Dale is preceded by his first wife of 46 years, Loydean Barrett Wortham; his wife of 15 years, Patricia Ann Wortham; one daughter, Cleo Diane; one great-granddaughter; three brothers, Roger Dwayne Wortham, Merl Wortham and Doyle Wortham; two sisters, Fayrean Allen and Judy Diane McNeal; two sons-in-law, Bob Peets of Boise, Idaho, and Keith Yarbrough; and one sister-in-law, Carolyn Wortham.
Visitation will be on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, from 10-11 a.m. at Searcy McEuen Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow visitation on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will follow at Holly Springs Cemetery in Searcy.
All arrangements entrusted to Searcy McEuen Funeral Home.
Share a memory: www.SearcyMcEuenFuneral Home.com.
