Dale Edwin Lawson, 69, of Bald Knob died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Oakdale nursing facility in Judsonia. He was born to Raymond and Gearldean Lawson at George Air Force Base in Victorville, Calif., on March 26, 1952.
He is survived by his siblings, Gary (Kathy) Lawson of Searcy and LaDonna (Charles) Thompson of Bald Knob; five nephews; three nieces; and the staff and residents of Oakdale, where he resided for the last seven years. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Larry Lawson.
Dale attended Bald Knob High School and was a football team member of the District 3A and State Champions of 1968. He had a passion for watching football games but especially the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Shady Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shady Grove Cemetery Association.
Arrangements are entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Bald Knob-Judsonia.
