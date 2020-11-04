Dale Casper Ott, age 73, of Quitman, Ark., formerly of Belfield and McKenzie, N.D., passed from this life on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at his home in Quitman, Ark. He was born Sept. 5, 1947, in Dickinson, N.D., to Casper Ott and Eleanor L. (Reis) Ott. He received his education in grades 1-8 at the Truelson country school and graduated in 1965 from Belfield High School. He attended drafting school in Denver, Colo. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Edgemont, Ark.
He joined the U.S. Army in February of 1967 and served in Vietnam from Dec. 23, 1969, until Dec. 22, 1970, and was Honorably Discharged. After his discharge, he returned to Denver and worked for Stearns Rogers Engineering as a computer operator. On Oct. 14, 1972, he married Roxane DeSaverio in Denver. In 1973, they moved back to North Dakota to farm and ranch. He joined the North Dakota Army National Guard in March 1985 until his retirement in February 2007.
He started as an Instructor at the Regional Training Institute at Devils Lake, N.D. He next worked with IRT in Bismarck, N.D. He retired with a total of 28 years of service as a MSG (E-8) and was well decorated to include the Corps of Engineers LaFleur Medal. He always enjoyed visiting with friends at the Little Cottage Cafe in Bismarck. He was an excellent carpenter, mechanic, electrician and plumber. He was very well respected and liked by all.
He is survived by his longtime best friend and caregiver, Susan L. “Sue” Johnson of Quitman; two sons, James Ott of Arvada, Colo., and Patrick Ott and wife Jenny of Northglenn, Colo.; Michael’s widow, Desiree Ott; two granddaughters, Ariel Ott of Denver, Colo., and Olivia Ott of Northglenn, Colo.; two brothers, Chuck Ott and wife Doreen of Belfield, N.D., and Allan Ott and wife Joan of Dickinson, N.D.; one sister, Loretta Hamilton of Modesto, Calif.; and his best friend, Mark Maxim and wife Regina of Greenbrier, Ark. He is preceded in death by his parents, Casper and Eleanor Ott; one son, Michael Ott; one sister, Carol Ott; one brother-in-law, Bob Hamilton; and one nephew, Corey Ott.
Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Powell Funeral Home, Searcy from 4-6 p.m. Funeral services will be Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church at Edgemont, Ark. There will be a funeral service at Eastgate Funeral Home in Bismarck, N.D. Interment will be in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan, N.D. Due to the most recent COVID-19 directive, face covering must be worn at all times.
Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home of Searcy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.