Daisy Jane Lawrence Short, 74, of West Point passed away March 20, 2021, at Unity Health in Searcy. She was born Oct. 28, 1946, to Henry and Gertrude Ross Lawrence.
Jane, as she was known, attended First Baptist Church of Higginson. She worked for Wonder Chick Hatchery sexing chicks and debeaking for several years, later delivering newspapers for The Daily Citizen. She enjoyed baking and sewing but the joy her grandchildren brought to her life was what she looked forward to.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Short, in November 2019 and brother, Donald Lawrence.
She is survived by three children, Donna Short, Donald Short (Dana) all of West Point and Danny Short (Sherri) of Searcy; eight grandchildren, Michelle Duke, Lindsey Woodward, William Duke, Lana Short, Laci Short, Libby Short, Alyssa Burns and Tara Short; and 10 great-grandchildren, Krystal, Abigail, Mazie, Lucas, Madelyn, Daltyn, Danica, Lexi, Jasmine and Layla.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Sullivan Funeral Care. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Sullivan Memorial Chapel with burial following at West Point Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Sullivan Funeral Care-Memorial Chapel and Crematory. Complete obituary and condolences: www.SullivanFuneralCare.com.
