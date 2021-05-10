D.N. “Junior” Glaze, 90, of Bald Knob passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, at home. He was born March 5, 1931, in Taloga, Okla., to the late Dalph Nixon and Eunice Marie (Espy) Glaze. Junior was a member of the New Bethel General Baptist Church and a Korean War veteran having served in the United States Marine Corp. He was a retired welder from the local union 798 and he proudly held his membership for 67 years. Junior was also a long-standing member of the Fredonia Masonic Lodge No. 229. He enjoyed horseback riding, hunting and aggravating those he loved.
He is survived by his daughters, Tommie Jo Burrow and husband Gary and Rebecca Lynn Miller and husband Darren; grandchildren, Brigette Huntsman and husband Matt and Dustin Burrow; great-grandchildren, Natalee, Madison, Katelyn and Hayden Burrow and William and Joseph Huntsman; sisters, Betty Hager, Patsy Merrell, Margaret Comacho and Ruth Glaze; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends who loved him and he loved dearly. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Emma Jo (Hager) Glaze; brother, WR ”Dub” Glaze; and sisters, Tressie Shears, Freda Mae Ward, Gertrude Glaze, Wanda Gordon and Jean Ashworth.
Visitation was held Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home Chapel in Bald Knob. Services were conducted 2 p.m. Monday, May 10, at the New Bethel General Baptist Church. Interment followed in the Glaze Family Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home Bald Knob-Judsonia.
