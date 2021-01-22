Craig Darr Dixson, 43, of Searcy, formerly of Woodruff County, died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Searcy. He was born March 30, 1977, in Wynne, Ark., to Coni (Pruitt) Dixson and the late Charles Dixson Jr.
He is survived by his three children, Riley, Corbin and Winslow Dixson; his mother, Coni Dixson; and a host of family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Charles.
Visitation will be Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home in Searcy. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home of Searcy.
