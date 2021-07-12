Coy C. Kelley, 80, of Kensett passed away Friday, July 9, at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He was born Feb. 25, 1941, in Floyd, Ark., to the late Floyd and Leona (Allison) Kelley.
Coy was a hard-working man who always provided for his family. He retired from Speed Queen after 34 years of service. Coy loved horses and he really loved to fish. He was a loving husband, father, uncle and friend who will be dearly missed.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 58 years, Carletta Kelley; one daughter, Sonya George (Michael) of Searcy; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, Coy was preceded in death by eight brothers and two sisters.
Visitation was held Monday, July 12, from 6-8 p.m., at Searcy McEuen Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Tuesday, July 13, at 10 a.m. in the Searcy McEuen Chapel with burial following at White County Memorial Gardens.
All funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Searcy McEuen Funeral Home.
Share a memory: www.SearcyMcEuenFuneral Home.com.
