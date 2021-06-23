Conrad “Tiny” Edmond Wall Sr. of Rose Bud, Ark., left this life June 22, 2021, at his home. He was 73 years old. He was born June 12, 1948, in New Orleans, La., to the late Lorin C. Wall and Phyllis “Vee” Burns Wall.
Conrad was a member of U.A. Local 198 and worked in many states across the U.S. He loved to hunt and fish and enjoyed sharing his passion with his son, grandchildren and friends. In his retirement, he enjoyed woodwork and built numerous pieces of furniture and gifts in his workshop.
Conrad was a member of the Rose Bud United Methodist Church, Gideons International, The Masonic Order and the Scottish Rites. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lorin and “Vee” Wall, and his son, Conrad “Lucky” Wall Jr.
Conrad is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Phyllis Wall of Rose Bud; his two daughters, Yvonne Wall of Rose Bud and Jessica (Randy) Stevens of Rose Bud; eight grandchildren, Lorin Wall, Anna Wortham, Joshua Wortham, Kaytlin Stevens, Daniel Stevens, Braylon Stevens, Braxton Stevens and Brileigh Stevens; three great-grandchildren, Everett Wall, Jett Singlar and Tyler Wall; his brother, David (Sheila) Wall; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was a caring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, cousin and friend.
Visitation will be at Powell Funeral Home in Searcy on Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. A service celebrating Conrad’s life will be held at Powell Funeral Home on Friday, June 25, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Rose Bud, Ark. Memorials contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
