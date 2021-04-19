Cody Wayne Williams, 34, of Searcy, raised in Kensett, passed away Wednesday, April 14, at UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock. He was born Aug. 31, 1986, in Searcy, Ark., to Mark Williams and Carolanne (Robertson) Leasure.
Cody was a fun-loving person, who was easygoing and had the biggest heart. His personality lit up a room and he was one of the funniest people you would ever meet. He loved sports. He loved being out on the water fishing. Cody loved his family; he treasured his wife and cherished his children. Cody will be greatly missed.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Christy Williams; one son, Connor Williams; one daughter, Cassi Williams; his father, Mark Williams (Dianna); his mother, Carolanne Leasure; one brother, Colton Williams; three sisters, Haylee Williams, Lindsey Leasure and Annabelle Leasure; and one special cousin, Beau Robertson. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Cody was preceded in death by his grandparents, Olen and Shirley Whittaker.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 22, from 6-8 p.m. at Searcy McEuen Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Friday, April 23, at 2 p.m. in the Searcy McEuen Chapel with burial following at Lakeside Cemetery in Des Arc. All funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Searcy McEuen Funeral Home.
Share a memory: www.SearcyMcEuenFuneral Home.com.
