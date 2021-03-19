In loving memory of our “Boog” Cody Shawn Guthrie, 29, who departed from this life on March 16, 2021. Born on Oct. 23, 1991, Cody is survived by his precious daughter, Kensie; his mom, Monica Kabi and fiance Darrell Graves; his dad, Bruce Guthrie and wife Dana; his other mom, Cheryl Brassfield and husband James. Cody is also survived by one brother, Collin Weatherford and three sisters, Haley Kirkpatrick, Katy Thompson and Lanie Guthrie.
Coming from a large family, Cody is also survived by his grandma, Cheryl Hutto, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
As a loyal and dedicated friend and co-worker, Cody leaves behind his family at American Structure. Not to overshadow a plethora of childhood friendships that he maintained throughout his life. Cody’s passion for sports cultivated by his dad and mom from a very young age matched with his athletic abilities proved him to be a valued team member of any sport he played.
His wisdom will live on through his legacy, which was to love faithfully, work hard and trust in those you love. His sense of humor was unmatched as was kind heart. Never to be forgotten ... #22 & #14.
