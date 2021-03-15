Clifford Neal “Blue” Martin, born in Pleasant Plains, Ark., on July 5, 1964, died Friday, March 12, 2021, at his home in Bald Knob. He is survived by his two brothers and three sisters. He is preceded in death by his father, mother and two sisters. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home Bald Knob-Judsonia.
