Clarice Margaret Nolen Garrison Baker, 89, was born on July 16, 1932, in Higginson, Ark., to Josie Hardin and Clarence Nolen. Her mother, Josie, died during Clarice’s birth. Clarice’s father, Clarence, was killed in a truck accident when she was a toddler.
Clarice was adopted by her aunt, Bessie Nolen Garrison and her husband, Tommy Garrison, by whom she was lovingly reared until Tommy’s death. Bessie later married Sam Junior (SJ) Baker. Clarice was lovingly raised by them, who were affectionally called Mamo and Dada.
Clarice met the love of her life, William Archie Baker. They were married in April 1948 or 1949.
There were many playful arguments between them over the correct date. They went on to rear seven wonderful children – Janice, Paul, Patricia, Nolan, Richard, Machell and Keith.
Also, from this union, Clarice went from being an only child to gaining brothers and sisters in love, that she loved dearly.
Clarice accepted Christ at an early age. For many years, she attended Centennial Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of her pastor (and neighbor) Rev. M.E. Bracely. Clarice was especially close to the entire Bracely and Whitney families. There was a path between their homes that she used to walk to, and drag every kid she had to the doorsteps of the church. Clarice was a loyal and faithful member of Centennial Missionary Baptist Church until her health failed.
Clarice was a beautiful homemaker who strived to keep her house clean as a whistle, her kids/grands/great-grands fed and well-loved. Clarice was a wonderful cook. She cooked many a Thanksgiving and Christmas meals by herself for everyone to come by and enjoy. She especially had her sweet potatoes ready for every meal. She still enjoyed them until her death.
Clarice was the ultimate child-care provider for the community that everyone loved and respected.
She truly was the “Old Lady Who Lived in a Shoe.” Clarice was loved immensely by her family and the community of Kensett. If you ever had a need for a babysitter, Clarice’s house was the place you didn’t have to worry. At one time, there was not a family within Kensett that she had not mothered/taken care of someone in that family. Clarice could keep all of her grands plus up to 10 other kids, all at the same time. In 1992-93, she was raising four great-grandbabies at once. Who does that, and wants to do that? Clarice did it!
Clarice also loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at any event they participated in. She spent the last few years traveling to basketball games every Saturday morning and sitting in the Riverview gym watching all the kiddos. Even the kids that were not hers by blood, were hers too! She loved to sit in the gyms and people watch.
Clarice is preceded in death by her husband, William Archie Baker; her son, Nolan Baker; her parents, Josie Hardin, Clarence Nolen, Tommy Garrison, Bessie Nolen Garrison Baker and Sam (SJ) Baker; her great-grandsons, Edrick Simon Jr. and Adrien Baker; her sisters in love, Annis Baker, Betty Bedford, Bertha White, Alice Baker and Lillian Bowman; and her brothers in love, Kenneth Baker, Donald Baker, Foster Baker, James Baker, Phillip White, Melvin Foster, Elmer Chatman and Rickey Chatman.
Clarice is survived by her children, Janice (Herb) Taylor, Paul Brown, Patricia Johnson, Richard (Paula) Baker, Machell Baker Roberson and Keith (Jannett) Baker; her 17 grandchildren: Shawnae Simon, Milton Carpenter, Patrice Brown, Heather Lee, Nakita Baker, Nolan Baker, Terrence Baker, William (Amanda) Baker, Lawanda (Donel) McBee, Coree Bradley, Travara Williams, Ashanti Lark, Alicia (Lionel) Riley, Daphne (Johnny) Beasley, Shad Johnson, Craig Haynes and Jessica Baker; 35 great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Virginia Faye Baker; her sisters in love, Emma McClendon, Phyllis Baker, Velta Baker, Lucille (James) Hart, Minnie Baker, Virginia Hurtt, Gertrude Medlock, Dorothy Berry, Martha Chatmon, Diane Chatmon, Edith Chatman, Nita Chatman, Carolyn Baker and Carolyn Foster; brothers in love, Marshall (Adelle) Baker, Vincent (Allyson) Baker, Mark (Altamease) Baker and Clarence (Louise) Chatman; her special birthday twins, Cierra Rycraw and Greg Herrin; special friends, Carolyn Bailey, Imogene Arnold and Patty Jackson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home in Searcy. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Whitney Lane FWC in Kensett. Interment will follow in Crow Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home in Searcy.
