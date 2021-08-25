Clarice Margaret Garrison Baker of Kensett, Ark., was born on July 16, 1932, in Higginson, Ark. She was the wife of the late William Archie Baker of Kensett. She transitioned on Aug. 23, 2021, at the age of 89 years young. The visitation will be on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at Powell Funeral Home in Searcy, Ark. The funeral will be on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Whitney Lane FWC in Kensett, Ark. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Searcy.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- 2021 Rose Bud Ramblers
- Report details mishandling of police emergency system on Jan. 6
- Biden holds to Kabul Aug. 31 deadline despite criticism
- House passes $3.5 trillion Biden blueprint after deal with moderates
- Supreme Court orders 'Remain in Mexico' policy reinstated
- Walmart to launch delivery service for other businesses
- House passes bill bolstering landmark voting law
- Arkansas runs out of intensive care beds for COVID patients
Most Popular
Articles
- Petition started to change Searcy School District's dress code
- Six school districts in county on Department of Health COVID-19 list
- White County judge looks at 'getting toes wet' by looking into possibility of county animal shelter
- Searcy 19-year-old sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to 30 counts of child porn
- Beebe keeps vicious animal ordinance after Mount Vernon couple talks about 9-year-old son being killed last year by pit bulls
- Last fugitive from Operation Central Sweep reportedly found dead in north central Omaha
- Daughter of murdered Romance man reacts to plea deals, says killer should have gotten life in prison
- White County Judge Michael Lincoln not seeking reelection at end of seventh term
- Motorcycle crash on Arkansas Highway 11 kills Beebe 58-year-old
- Reducing 911 centers in county to one to be recommended by state board
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.