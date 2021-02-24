Clarence Edwin Ransom Jr., M.D., passed away on Feb. 20, 2021, with his family by his side. He was born June 2, 1941, in Denmark, Ark. He was one of three children of the late Clarence Sr. and Hattie Mae (Smith) Ransom. He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Melody; five sons, Randy, Greg, David, Chase and Seth; four grandchildren, Julia, Chris, Reece and Ryan; and two great-grandchildren, Freya and Soren. He practiced family medicine in White County for 50 years. His dedication to his patients was outmatched only by his love for his family. He had a passion for hunting and fishing, most especially when alongside his five sons. He will be remembered most for his contagious sense of humor and gentle spirit.
A drive-thru visitation will be held at Powell Funeral Home in Searcy, Ark., on Friday, Feb. 26, from 6-8 p.m. Please bring a note or letter to drop off regarding a memory with Dr. Ransom or a way in which he impacted the lives of yourself or loved ones.
In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a scholarship fund in his honor to help support students from White County attending medical school at UAMS. Gifts may be made to the C.E. Ransom Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund, UAMS Foundation, UAMS Institutional Advancement, 4301 W. Markham St. #716, Little Rock, AR 72205-7199. For online gifts, please visit: giving.uams.edu/ and enter “Ransom Memorial Scholarship in the Gift Comment” box. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Searcy.
