Christopher J. “C.J.” Moya Bible, 29, of Bradford passed from this life on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. He was born Sept. 12, 1991, in Beeville, Texas.
C.J. was married to Stephanie for nine years and he was a Correctional Sergeant at the Grimes Prison Unit and also worked in the family business, Bible Monument Company.
He was a loving son, brother, father, husband, grandson, nephew and friend. He loved to try new things of excitement. He loved his children beyond measure and enjoyed wrestling with them, playing video games and loved to snuggle them. C.J. was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and loved his country. His favorite food was his grandma’s, a.k.a. “Mom,” chicken and dumplings and her chicken and rice. He always picked on his sisters and loved to aggravate them until they were mad at him. He will be missed every day by his family and friends.
He is survived by his parents, Matthew and Wanda Moya Bible; a son, Christopher Aaron Moya; daughters, Madalynn Reese Moya, Kendall McKenzie Martin and Allison Nicole Martin; his brother, Matthew Bible Jr.; and sisters, Taylor Nicole Bible and Samantha LeeAnn Bible. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Cris and Antonia Moya, Edward and Opal Poole, William Bible, Addie (Bible) Yarbro and Cris Moya Jr.
Visitation will be on Sunday from 4-7 p.m. at Powell Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Powell Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, with military honors, will follow in the Oakland Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Bald Knob-Judsonia.
