Christopher Allen Lea, 48, of Judsonia died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at the VA hospital in Little Rock. He was born June 6, 1972, in Searcy to Lenita Haley and the late Roger Allen Lea. Chris retired from the Army National Guard after 27 years of service to his country. God, country and family was his motto. He was very talented and could do anything from sewing to wood carving. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking and working in his yard. Christopher was a member of the Judsonia United Methodist Church and was the lay speaker there.
He is survived by his wife of six years, Melisa (Te Moananui) Lea; children, Ray Alexander Lea, Apryl and Brittney Lea; his mother, Lenita Haley; grandchildren, Ainslee, Jace and Bobby; sister, Stephanie Holloway (Jason); his grandmother, Nellie Lea; as well as a host of friends and extended family. He is preceded in death by his father and his grandparents, Eugene and Geneva Haley and Ralph Hamilton Lea.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. Services will be 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at the Powell Funeral Home Chapel in Bald Knob. Interment with military honors will follow at 12 p.m. in the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery, North Little Rock. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home Bald Knob-Judsonia.
