Cheryl Yvonne Hair was born to Alfred and Dorothy Hair in Harrison County, Texas, on Jan. 14, 1961. She passed away on May 16, 2021.
She was an incredible mother to her son, Denver Fortner. She resided in Searcy for over 30 years before moving back to Texas in 2011. She had many people whom she called friends and loved them all dearly.
She is survived by her son, Denver, and his wife, Stephanie; her granddaughter, Mazi; her brothers, David and Charles Hair; and her significant other, Donnie.
We will miss you, Mom, you were taken too soon from this life, but you will forever be in our hearts.
Cremation at Boren Conner Funeral Home in Jacksonville Texas. Memorial service on June 5, 2021, in Tyler Texas at Rose Heights Church.
