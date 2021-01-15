Cheri Lynn Solida, age 62, went on to be with the Lord on Jan. 13, 2021, at The Crossing at Riverside in Searcy, Ark. Cheri was a retired Accountant at Unity Health in Searcy. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Searcy. Cheri loved the Lord. She enjoyed crafts, her pets, singing and spending time with her family and friends. Cheri was preceded in death by her parents, Erman Amois Hixson and Ota Odessa (Davis) Hixson; and two uncles, Ernest Hixson and Huey Hixson. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home of Searcy.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Preschool teacher questions how to discipline
- Arkansas lawmaker tests positive for virus as cases rise
- Arkansas Senate panel advances 'Stand Your Ground' bill
- U.S. budget deficit up 60.7% in first 3 months of budget year
- Census decision deals blow to Trump efforts on House seats
- WHO team arrives in Wuhan to investigate pandemic origins
- Vaccines and masks: Biden plan aims to break pandemic cycle
- U.S. to block cotton from China region targeted in crackdown
Community Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- Batesville man arrested after state trooper dragged by vehicle Monday
- Searcy 60-year-old in parking lot collision Thursday appears to have died from medical condition
- Searcy's police officer of the year values communities: work, neighborhood and church
- Vaccinations voluntary for Unity Health staff; minor side effects seen
- Searcy 36-year-old facing charges for reportedly trying to kill police officer
- City of Searcy starting campaign for special election Feb. 9
- Dog kennel in Judsonia to be repaired
- Beebe School Board extends COVID emergency leave act provisions
- Armed protests not concern for state representative from Searcy
- Beebe superintendent rolls out plans for COVID-19 vaccinations
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.