Cheri Lynn Solida, age 62, went on to be with the Lord on Jan. 13, 2021, at The Crossing at Riverside in Searcy, Ark. Cheri was a retired Accountant at Unity Health in Searcy. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Searcy. Cheri loved the Lord. She enjoyed crafts, her pets, singing and spending time with her family and friends. Cheri was preceded in death by her parents, Erman Amois Hixson and Ota Odessa (Davis) Hixson; and two uncles, Ernest Hixson and Huey Hixson. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home of Searcy. 

www.powellfuneralhome.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.