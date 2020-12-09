Charlotte Lynn (Rhodes) Hughes, 71, of Searcy went to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 7, after a three-year battle with cancer. She was born Oct. 10, 1949, in Searcy, Ark., to Raymond and Retha (Wooten) Rhodes.
Charlotte was devoted to her career of 30 years as a local beautician. Following her retirement from Searcy Public Schools after 10 years. She loved arts and crafts, and enjoyed cake decorating, painting and flower gardening. She was a member of West Race Baptist Church and a strong believer in faith. She was a loving wife of 54 years, mother, grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Danny Hughes; one daughter, Dana McGary; one son, Darin Hughes; and two granddaughters, Ashley McGary Holland (husband Mitchell) and Amylyn McGary; mother, Retha Rhodes; one sister, Pat Stapleton and husband Glen; one brother, Danny Ray Rhodes (Regina); along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Charlotte was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Rhodes.
Visitation will be held from 10-11:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 10, at West Race Baptist Church. Funeral services will start at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 10, at West Race Baptist Church. Interment will follow at White County Memorial Gardens.
www.searcymceuen funeralhome.com
