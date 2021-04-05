Charles Thomas Evans, 75, of Sherwood passed away on April 2, 2021. He was born July 27, 1945, in Heber Springs, Ark., to the late Amon Jim and Mattie Leon Evans. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Evans.
Those left to cherish Tom's memory include his beloved wife of 54 years, Glenda Evans; children, Brad (Cari) Evans and Shonna (John) Reed; and five grandchildren, Madison Creed, Matt Reed, Haley Evans, Hannah Evans and Matthew Evans.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Moore’s Jacksonville Funeral Home. Visitation will be prior to the service, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the funeral home. Tom will be laid to rest immediately following the service at Chapel Hill Memorial Park. Memorial donations are suggested to be made to the Alzheimer's Association (225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601). Arrangements by Moore’s Jacksonville Funeral Home, (501) 982-2136.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.