Charles Shelton Jr., 87, of Bald Knob died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at his home. He was born June 25, 1933, in Batesville to the late Charles Shelton and Ida (Pearce) Laws. Charles retired from Eaton after 37 years of dedicated employment. His hobbies were duck hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed mowing the lawn and taking care of his grass. He was a United States Navy Veteran, having served four years, and was a member of the 1st Christian Church in Bald Knob.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Donna (Phillips) Shelton; sons, Greg Shelton (Laura) and Michael Shelton; daughters, Sheila Satter (Richard), Charla Mann and Jackie Brackenridge (Randy); 12 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ida and Clarence Laws, and father, Charles Shelton.
Memorials can be made to the 1st Christian Church in Bald Knob. The family will hold a private memorial service. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home Bald Knob-Judsonia.
