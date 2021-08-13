Charlene Holobaugh, 91, passed away Aug. 12, 2021, in Fort Smith.
Charlene was born Feb. 2, 1930, to the late Lester and Tishie Gawf Ratliff in Smithville. She worked for Levi for 21 years and Atlas Healthcare for 10 years before retiring. She was a member of the Eagle Heights Baptist Church in Harrison, Ark. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, cooking and reading.
Charlene was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Tishie Gawf Ratliff; sister, Euthel Dixon; brother, Lavern Ratliff; granddaughters, Tammy Milligan and Carla Hollander; and daughter-in-law, Reba Holobaugh.
She is survived by children, Carolyn (Curtis) Milligan of Greenwood, Kenneth (Patricia) Holobaugh of Eureka, Ill., Jean Hollander of Fort Smith, Danny Holobaugh of Bald Knob and Ricky (Elaine) Holobaugh of McMinnville, Tenn.; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends. She was known to all as Grandma Charlie.
Visitation will be 12-2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in the McNabb Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Harold Russell and Derrick Holobaugh officiating. Burial will take place in the Smithville Cemetery following the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.