Charlene Brown, age 75, of Searcy passed away Thursday, Oct. 29. The daughter of James and Bertha (Dees) Belding was born in Zinc, Ark., on Sept. 3, 1945. Charlene is survived by her daughter, Kelly Hinkle (Casey) of Judsonia, and nine grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison, with burial in York Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service.
