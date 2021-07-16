Casey Carter, 30, of Searcy passed away July 14, 2021, at his residence following a brief illness. He was born June 19, 1991, in Searcy.
He was a 2009 graduate of Searcy High School and a 2011 ASU-Beebe graduate with an Associate’s Degree. Casey was a unique soul; he loved life, family and collecting many things. He loved watercolor painting as well as fishing and gaming.
He was preceded in death by several grandparents, Haroldean Wilson, Adell Yoes, Dallas Munn and Audrey Boyce. He is survived by his mom and dad, Kristy and Gene Morris of Searcy; father, Tony Carter of Searcy; sister, Marysa Carter of Searcy; four brothers, Caleb Morris of Searcy, Jordan Morris (Mallory) of Searcy, Justin Morris (Joy) of Tamarac, Fla., and Landon Carter of Searcy; maternal grandparents, Charles and Mary Boyce of Searcy; paternal grandparents, Billy Carter and Kay Carter; four nephews, Cooper, Charlie, Isaac and Aaron Morris; one niece, Abigail Morris; as well as his fiancee, Mia Sparks.
Memorial services celebrating his life will be privately hosted with Sullivan Funeral Care of Kensett.
Share a memory: www.SullivanFuneralCare.com.
