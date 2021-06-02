Carrie McBride, 84, of Searcy passed away May 31, 2021, in her home. She was born Nov. 20, 1936, to the late Claude and Rosa Lee (Marshall) Anderson in Blue, Okla.
Carrie loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She was a great cook, a hard worker and loved working, especially in the housing industry.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husbands, Charles McBride and Sam Sumpter. She is survived by six children, Richard R. Sumpter of Letona, Ark., Diana Lyn Mason of Serasota, Fla., Mary K. Sumpter of Rogers, Ark., Cindy G. Heisler of Gulfport, Miss., Charles R. Sumpter of Searcy, Ark., and Billy D. Sumpter of Siloam Springs, Ark.; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held 1 p.m., Friday, June 4, 2021, at the Roller-Daniel Funeral Home Chapel, with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. Entombment will be private. All services are under the direction of Roller-Daniel Funeral Homes.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Carrie’s honor to Roller-Daniel Funeral Home, PO Box 97, Searcy, AR 72145-0097.
Online guestbook: roller funeralhomes.com/searcy
