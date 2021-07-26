Carrie Lee Newton Brewer was born Dec. 4, 1929, to the late Garfield and Emma Young Newton in Joiner, Ark. She was one of six children. Her family later moved to West Point, Ark.
Carrie accepted Christ at an early age and continued serving her Lord and Savior faithfully through New Horizons International Ministries. She was a true woman of God who strongly believed in the power of prayer. Carrie was truly blessed and a blessing to others as well.
Carrie retired from Harding/Aramark after many years of service in the bakery, then she worked for the Wilbur D. Mills Center for several more years. In 2008, she chose to retire completely and enjoy life. She enjoyed cooking, fishing, shopping, eating out, gardening, making flower beds, feeding birds and before her health failed, she enjoyed riding the bus to the Lightle Center and participating in senior citizen activities.
Carrie is the mother of two sons, James "Ace" Brewer and Bobby Brewer who both preceded her in death. Her parents; five siblings, Lyncola, Bill, Walter, Jesse and Lily; along with one grandson, Orlando "Pete" Brewer, also preceded her in death.
On July 21, 2021, God called his loving Angel and faithful servant home leaving to cherish her precious memory six grandchildren, James Brewer (Ronda), Paula Brewer (Richard), Kevin Brewer, Andra Brewer, Aretha Winbush and Foster Baker (April); 19 great grandchildren; 20 great great grandchildren; two special nephews, Nathaniel Newton and Lindell Bailey; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and special friends.
A celebration of Carrie's life will be held at Powell Funeral Home in Searcy, Ark., on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. Visitation will begin at 12 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be at West Point Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Searcy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.