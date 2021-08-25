Carolyn Sue Wortham
Carolyn Sue Wortham, 75, of Pangburn, Ark., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Aug. 20, 2021, at Unity Health. She was born on Dec. 17, 1945, in Pangburn, Ark., to the late Frank and Pauline (Evans) Waire. Carolyn had many different jobs throughout her life. She was the co-owner of Waire Grocery for many years.
After selling the business, she worked at Walmart Distribution Center and later at Harding University. When she left Harding, she answered the calling to open the Wortham In-home Daycare, where she cared for children for over 23 years until the time of her death. Outside of work, Carolyn enjoyed being on her farm, caring for livestock and spending time with her family. She loved the Lord and served Him faithfully as a member of Mt. Zion Church of God by playing the organ, singing, cleaning the church and teaching Sunday School classes.
Carolyn also showed her love for God in how she loved her family and others. If she knew someone was in need or needed encouragement, she was there to help.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 38 years. Danny Wortham. and one very special son, Wade of Pangburn. She is also survived by a stepson, Danny Wortham and wife, Cheryle, of Searcy; step-grandchildren, Reilly, Casey, Kaylee, Dillen, Chandler and Chloe; sisters, Thelma Pate of Pangburn, Mona Brinkley of Judsonia, Norma Redman of Pangburn and Thelda Sark of Pangburn; as well as many nephews, nieces and extended family. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Junior Waire, Dwayne Waire and Vernon Waire.
Pallbearers for the service will be Terry Waire, Ricky Waire, Marty Pate, Murry Pate, Michael Brinkley, Kevin Redman, Curtis Redman and Heath Stewart.
Visitation was held from 11-12 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Mt. Zion Church of God in the Roosevelt Community, Judsonia, Ark. Funeral services started at 12 p.m. with pastor Bob Majors officiating. Interment will be at Philadelphia Cemetery following the service.
All funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Searcy McEuen Funeral Home.
