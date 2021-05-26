Our precious Momma Carolyn Sue Langley Couch, 80, passed peacefully from this earth into heaven on May 23, 2021, at Unity Health hospital in Searcy with family by her side. She was born to Richard Langley and Flossie Stevens Langley on Aug. 17, 1940.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 63 years, Benny Couch, and two daughters, Teresa Couch Coley and Sonya Couch. She had seven precious grandsons, Josh Mason (his wife, Jessi), Ricky Couch, Garrett Kayrouz, Jacob White, Ricky Coley, Donavan Coley and Cameron Coley; and two precious grand-daughters, Chelsea Garner and Morgan Coley. She had five precious great-grandchildren, Trent Hancox, Katie Mason, Joshua Mason Jr., Jaxon Sarrels and Keira Sarrels, and one precious great-great granddaughter, Kimbry Hancox. She had a host of nieces and nephews and cousins all over the country that she loved so much.
She graduated Searcy High school in 1957 and later sang with the group the Notables and appeared on television. She was the bookkeeper for Langley’s Fabrics for 19 years and then spent most of her time enjoying her children and grandchildren who all called her Grammy. She was a member of Foster’s Chapel Baptist church and was the treasurer and organist for over 30 years. She had a beautiful voice and sang whenever asked. She was Momma to anyone who needed one and was truly blessed for it. She never met a stranger and cherished every person she met. Heaven truly gained an angel and beautiful soul. She was greeted at heaven’s gates by Jesus and a host of family and friends.
Her visitation will be Thursday at Roller-Daniel Funeral Home in Searcy at 3 p.m. immediately followed by her memorial service at 4 p.m. Burial will be at White County Memorial Gardens. Officiating her service will be Brother Michael McAnally and Brother Zach Miller.
Online guestbook: roller funeralhomes.com/searcy
