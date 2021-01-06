Carolyn Pegelow Wolfe, beloved daughter of Thomas and Bertha Pegelow, passed away on Dec. 23, 2020, at her home in Searcy.
She was born on Sept. 27, 1944, in Medina, N.Y. Carolyn and her family moved to Searcy in the 1950s, and she was a 1962 graduate of Searcy High School. After high school graduation, she attended the University of Arkansas, where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega and remained a member in good standing for 50 years. She then furthered her education at Saint Vincent’s Radiology Technology School of Science in Little Rock. She served the medical community for an accumulation of 20 years as Special Procedures Tech for the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Memphis, Tenn., and a Special Procedures Supervisor for Catholic Health Initiatives St. Mary’s Hospitals in Denver, Colo., and Reno, Nev.
After returning home to Searcy, Carolyn embarked upon a new career in the legal profession. In 1992, she qualified as a Professional Legal Secretary at her very first sitting of the exam for this designation, an accomplishment that very few had known before. She was a member of a tri-level legal association for many years: the White County Association of Legal Support Professionals, the Association for Arkansas Legal Support Professionals and the National Association for Legal Support Professionals. She served at both the local and state levels in numerous capacities. During her membership in these organizations, Carolyn served as a mentor, instructor and well-respected friend of many others in the organization. Other interests included membership in the Delta Alpha Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, and she served as past-president of the Catholic Women’s Association.
Carolyn was predeceased by her parents. Left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted sister, Linda Pegelow Aska, and her husband, Gary. Honorary family members include Ronna Segraves, Craig and Joyce Aska, David and Kathy Moore, Col. Joshua and Charity Segraves, Dustin and Casey Fry, Jacob and Jamie Moore, John and Nikita Aska, Kimberly Moore Justice and 14 great-nieces and great-nephews.
Carolyn loved children and was always so interested in the activities of those belonging to her family and other friends and neighbors. Special friends included the Sisters of the Delta Alpha Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi and the “Deere Sisters.” A celebration of Carolyn’s life for family and friends will be announced and held at a later date with adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.
Father Polycarp Ssebbowa will officiate at her service. Interment will be at the St. James Catholic Columbarium located at 1102 Pioneer Road in Searcy, Ark. A special word of thanks and appreciation goes to Dr. Jennifer Faith and her staff and Dr. Ali Kriest and the associates of CHI St. Vincent North and Rehabilitation Center, Amedisys Home Health and Arkansas Hospice, Searcy Associates.
In lieu of flowers, memorials for Carolyn may be made to St. James Catholic Church, P.O. Box 172, Searcy, AR 72145. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home of Searcy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.