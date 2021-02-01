Carolyn Marie Brown entered this world March 13, 1947, in St. Louis, Mo., the daughter of Robert D. and Edith M. (Robinson) Merritt. She grew up in Arkansas, where she raised her family and spent most of her life. Carolyn left this world at 15:43 on Jan. 25, 2021. She was 73. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Services will be scheduled in Arkansas at a later date.
Carolyn is survived by her children, Alicia Campbell, Sandy Pike and Dennis Brown Jr.; her grandchildren, Kacey Sellers, Keith Sellers, Dylan Brown, Stacey Batts and Doss Pike; and her great-grandchild, Dakota Brown. She was preceded in death by her brother, Danny Merritt.
Please direct contributions in name of Carolyn Brown to the Porta Caeli House, 2440 N. Harvard Ave., Tulsa, OK 74115. This wonderful organization helped Carolyn and her family during the last few days of her life on earth. Without this facility, the family would not have been able to spend time with her and say their goodbyes. COVID restrictions at her nursing home only allowed compassionate visits for two family members once she was close to transitioning. Carolyn’s family would like to pay it forward for the next family facing this very difficult journey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.