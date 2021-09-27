Carolyn Jean Exum, 79, of Searcy, Ark., passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Exum, her parents and five of her siblings. Carolyn is survived by her three children, George (Linda) Exum, Lee Anne (Craig) Russell and John (Andrea) Exum; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and one sister.
Visitation is at Roller-Daniel Funeral Home on Thursday, Sept. 30, from 5-7 p.m. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, at Roller-Daniel. The full obituary may be seen at roller funeralhomes.com/searcy.
