Our beloved Carolyn Davidson passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Dec. 18, 2020. She was born in Dyess, Ark., in 1941, and died in Searcy, Ark., where she had lived most of her life.
Carolyn was the matriarch of her family. The last of her generation, she led her family with dignity, strength and compassion. She had a strong work ethic. She was the first in her family to earn a college degree and worked as a case manager for North Arkansas Human Services System until her retirement in 2008. She was cherished for her wise counsel and fierce advocacy. After retirement, she enjoyed the freedom and peace of life at home, spending time in nature and with those she loved.
Finding the love of her life in her 40s, Carolyn met Marcus in the early 1980s, and they spent the rest of their lives together working, dancing, traveling and mentoring their family.
She is survived by her children, Cheryl Anne Burnham, Laurie Weeden Swain and David Bryan Weeden; stepchildren, Rhonda Davidson Feather and Michael Davidson; her constant faithful companion, Parker Wayne; 11 grandchildren, Jason Capps, Kelly Capps, Aaron Capps, Lauren Swain, Katie Swain, Adam Weeden, Courtney Edwards, Haley Robinson, Hunter Davidson, Lauren Mooney and Sara Feather; and nine great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Sidney Carl Phillips and Thelma Kathleen Churchwell Phillips; siblings, Bobby Ray Phillips and Carlene Carner; and her loving husband, Marcus Davidson.
A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Powell Funeral Home in Searcy. Visitation with family begins at 1 p.m., and the memorial service begins at 2 p.m. If you prefer to make a donation in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Searcy Animal Shelter. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Searcy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.