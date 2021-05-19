Carla Southard Clause, 31, of Griffithville passed away May 15, 2021, at her residence. She was born Sept. 14, 1989, at Searcy to the late Carl and Candace Fuller Southard.
Carla was of the Baptist faith and a member of Morrow Baptist Church. She was a beautiful soul and a great mother, wife, sister and friend to many. She loved hunting deer as well as fishing. She also enjoyed riding go-karts as well as racing derby cars; mostly spending time with her family and friends who she dearly loved.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, William Carlos Gobleman, Lou and Floyd Clause, as well as Robertha and John L. Southard.
She is survived by her husband, Justin Clause; children, Faith and Karley Clause; three brothers, Jesse Wayne Southard (Jamie), Leon Kicks (Delayne) and Matthew Southard, all of Alabama. She is also survived by her grandmother, Joyce Gobleman of Lincoln, Ill.; father and mother-in-law, Gary and Louise Clause; as well as a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation will be 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Care with graveside services being conducted at 2 p.m. in the Dogwood Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Sullivan Funeral Care-Memorial Chapel and Crematory. Phone: (501) 742-3621.
Condolences: www.SullivanFuneralCare.com.
