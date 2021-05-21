Carla Mashell Larkin, 40, of Judsonia passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at home. She was born Nov. 9, 1980, in Searcy. Carla was a member of the River of Life Church and a CNA. She enjoyed fishing, camping and coloring. Carla loved to listen to country music and Christian music. Her greatest joy in life was her son, Phillip, and she would do anything she could for him.
She is survived by her son, Phillip Lee Dylan Larkin; mother, Deborah Schreckhise (Richard); fathers, Wayne Dixon and Carlon Clare (Betty); brother, Michael Timberlake; sisters, Angie Randleas (James) and Tawny; as well as many nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, James and Althea Payne and Robert and Lillie Dixon.
The family held a memorial service on May 21 at 1 p.m. at the River Church in Judsonia. The services was live-streamed on Facebook at The River Searcy and Youtube at www.youtube.com/user/theriversearcy/featured.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home Bald Knob-Judsonia.
