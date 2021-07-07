Carl Wayne Robertson, 57, of Bradford passed from this life July 2, 2021, at his home. He was born Nov. 18, 1963, in Bradford to the late Charles and Violet Robertson Harrington.
Carl loved truck driving trucks and was proud of his military service. He enjoyed spending time working and loved his cat.
Carl is survived by his life partner, Tammie Tanner; siblings, Sonnya Harrington, Leasa Scoggins and Lee Steffey; stepchildren, Jason Rickett, Christina Davis and Angela Schmidt; six step-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Violet Robertson Harrington; his grandparents; and a sister, Juanita Harrington.
A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Smith Cemetery in Bradford. Arrangements entrusted to Bradford Memorial Funeral Home of Bradford, Ark.
