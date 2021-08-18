Carl Lynn Siler, 82, was born on Aug. 3, 1939, in Judsonia, Ark., and passed away on Aug. 17, 2021.
Carl was the son of William and Oma (McKnight) Siler. He was a member of Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, Joy, Ark., and served as a deacon in various churches for 50-plus years. Carl worked for Fred Cain Farm Equipment for over 50 years.
Carl is survived by his wife, Marie; sons, David Siler (Nancy) of Gridley, Calif., and Doug Siler (Ellen) of Conway, Ark.; daughters, Linda McKay (Kenny) of Romance, Ark., Diana Hershberger (Rick) of Cabot, Ark., and Tina Cummins (Rick) of Greenbrier, Ark.; brother, Ralph Siler (Goldie) of Greenwood, Ind.; twin sister, Carol Paul (Bob) of Corinth, Miss., and sister, Linda Frazier of Sharpsville, Ind.
Carl is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Norma (mother of his three children); brothers, Verneal, Bill, Bob and Jim; sisters, Cartha, Velma and Anita; and a grandson.
Visitation will be at Powell Funeral Home in Searcy on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, Joy, Ark., on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Heard Cemetery in Bradford. Memorials may be made to Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, 119 Mt. Hebron Church Road, Searcy, AR 72143.
