Calvin Adams, 66, of Searcy died April 20, 2021, at Unity Health in Searcy. Arrangements are pending with SimplyCremationCare.com. Phone: 501-254-3232.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Lady Lions split doubleheader against Batesville
- Lions shut out twice by Pioneers
- Bald Knob crushes Cave City in softball
- Beebe boys basketball coach hired as athletic director
- Burglary of Searcy residence thwarted by call from bank
- Searcy School Board agrees to district joining Purple Star program
- Albion store break-in nets five-year sentence for habitual offender
- EU agency links J&J shot to rare clots, says odds favor use
Community Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Bald Knob man died in four-vehicle accident Tuesday on U.S. 67/167
- Four Operation Central Sweep fugitives being sought by U.S. Marshals Service
- Trailers in driveways targeted by Searcy Code Enforcement at request of councilman
- Accused rapist in White County jail on $150,000 bond after being booked Friday
- Riverview survey says no prom due to lack of interest, but parent group decides to hold one
- Searcy Police Department Dispatcher of Year 'nosy by nature'
- White County spring cleanup to be held Thursday-Saturday at fairgrounds
- Two declared dead after motorcycle crashes occur within same hour Sunday in White County
- Rose Bud beginning to pre-sell tickets to Summerfest
- Fundraiser being held for former Lady Rambler with immune disorder
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.