Caleb Thomas Brandon, 24, of Searcy, Ark., went to be with the Lord and was freed from his addiction June 25, 2021. He was born Jan. 17, 1997, in Little Rock, Ark., to Chad and Shelley Brandon. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Tom and Linda Brandon.
Caleb was a tender-hearted, compassionate young man who loved his dog, Fluffy. When Caleb hugged you, you knew you had been hugged and that he meant it. He was greatly loved by his family and will be missed until we meet again.
He is survived by his parents; sister, Lauren Pierce (Jason); brother, Nathan Brandon; niece, Emmaline Pierce; maternal grandparents, Gary and Mary Alice Shannon; aunt, Monica Mathis and her two children, Emily and Matt Mathis; uncle, Mark Brandon (Laura Butler); great-uncle, Gary Gordon and family; great-great-uncle, Gene Sampson; great-great-aunt, Beulah Bloodworth.
Visitation will be at Powell Funeral Home in Searcy on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. A service celebrating Caleb's life will be held at West Race Baptist Church on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Gum Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to John 3:16 Ministries, Renewal Ranch or West Race Baptist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.