Buford Eugene Howard, 88, went home to be with his Lord and savior on May 10, 2021, at Villa St. Francis in Olathe, Kan.
Buford was born on July 27, 1932, to Coley and Annie Howard in Columbus, Ga. He moved to Little Rock, Ark., in 1960 and worked at AMF Cycle Division, where he would meet his wife. Buford married Mildred “Millie” Scott on Dec. 27, 1963. Together, they raised three children, Brenda, Annette and David. These three were the light of his life. He never missed an event his children were participating in and he especially loved taking them all fishing. Fishing was life to him.
Buford is survived by his wife of 58 years, Millie Scott Howard; his three children: Brenda (Doug) Livingston, Annette (Don Jr.) Hampton and David (Dedee) Howard; seven grandchildren: Lindsey (Ryan) Wolfer, Ally (Taylor) Livingston-Richardson, Erika (Torie) Simmons, Kayla Hampton, Zac Livingston, Jessica Howard and Ericka Howard; and two little great-granddaughters, Brooklyn Nicole Wolfer and Kaelyn Jade Wolfer. These two brought him so much joy in his three years of living in Kansas.
The family would like to thank all that took care of Buford at Villa St. Francis, during his six months there. He loved playing the spoons for anyone who would listen and he kept his nurses quite entertained. A special thank you to Kindred Hospice, Jennifer and Carrie, our hospice nurses – for your love and care for not only Buford, but for the family as we walked this journey of dementia.
Funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, May 15, at 1 p.m. at Garner United Methodist Church, Garner, Ark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.